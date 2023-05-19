Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

