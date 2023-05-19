IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 113 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $301.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.91 and its 200-day moving average is $297.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.



