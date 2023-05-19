Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Barry H. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

