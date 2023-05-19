Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.