indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 100,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.3 %

INDI stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.52. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

