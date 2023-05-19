InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,878 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in InMode by 319.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,091,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

InMode stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

