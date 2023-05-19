Insider Buying: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Acquires $490,056.30 in Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 22,377 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.89 million, a P/E ratio of -71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

