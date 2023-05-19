Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Buys $628,000.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PSEC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.
PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.
