Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 47,336 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $301,267.05.

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,327,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3,523.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 860,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

