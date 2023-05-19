Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $669,748.47 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $432,184.26.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $148.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

