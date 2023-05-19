Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells $534,940.80 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $145.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4,120.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,344,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.