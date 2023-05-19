Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Sells $534,940.80 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of ACLS stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $145.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.