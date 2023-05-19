Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $783,960.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
