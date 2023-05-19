Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $684,000.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H. Charles Floyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading

