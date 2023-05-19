Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) EVP Sells $493,140.95 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $672,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JELD-WEN Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JELD stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.4% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,606,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

