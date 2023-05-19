Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $573,813.94 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $573,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60.

New Relic Stock Up 1.3 %

New Relic stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,211,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

