Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $573,813.94 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $573,813.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60.
New Relic Stock Up 1.3 %
New Relic stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
