Insider Selling: Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $800,380.71 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
