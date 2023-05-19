Insider Selling: Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $800,380.71 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $85,713,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,621,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

