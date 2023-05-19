Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $479,505.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.4 %

PEN stock opened at $315.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,969.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $324.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.00.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after buying an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after buying an additional 453,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 238,287 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

