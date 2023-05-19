Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $564,636.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Stories

