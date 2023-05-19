Insider Selling: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) SVP Sells $582,255.00 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrea Loewen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Andrea Loewen sold 103 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $8,725.13.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $1,588,173.48.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $106.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24.
RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
