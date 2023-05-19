Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Sells $726,068.25 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $726,068.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

