Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) President Sells $726,068.25 in Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $726,068.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,588.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of RVNC stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $37.98.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
