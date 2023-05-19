Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Sells 11,700 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

