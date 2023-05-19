Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Director Sells 11,700 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

