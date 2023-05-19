Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $509,055.90 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34.
ServiceNow Price Performance
NYSE NOW opened at $510.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
