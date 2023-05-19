Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $509,055.90 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $509,055.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34.

NYSE NOW opened at $510.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

