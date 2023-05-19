Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

NTLA opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

