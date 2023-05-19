iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,152,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

