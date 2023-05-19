J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.