Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 281.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.