JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.