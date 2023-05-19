Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after acquiring an additional 338,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.43 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.