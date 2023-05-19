Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

