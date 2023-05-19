Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,267 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Kyndryl by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

About Kyndryl

NYSE:KD opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.