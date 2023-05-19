Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 5,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.97 per share, with a total value of $325,889.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,889.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily E. Pichon purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,985. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

