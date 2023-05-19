Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 271.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

