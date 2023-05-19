Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 271.35% from the company’s current price.
Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
