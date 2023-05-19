LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $114.53 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

