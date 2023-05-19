Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Leidos by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

