Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,386,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 105,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

