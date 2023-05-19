Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $545,440.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $70.24 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Matson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,906,000 after purchasing an additional 429,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 754.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 196,894 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

