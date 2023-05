Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Insider Sells A$870,000.00 in Stock

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Rating) insider Andrew Purcell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$870,000.00 ($583,892.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Melbana Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration in Cuba and Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Tassie Shoal Methanol and LNG project located in Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz oil field located in Cuba; and WA-544-P and NT/P87 permits covering an area of approximately 4,000km2 in the Petrel sub-basin, as well as a 30% interest in Block 9 that covers an area of 2,344km2 located in Cuba.

