Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,401 shares of company stock worth $286,145. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.67, a PEG ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

