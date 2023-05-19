Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $501,756.26 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.8 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $246.85 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $247.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Meta Platforms

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

