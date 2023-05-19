MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.