Michael Rice Sells 33,333 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $3,554.90.

On Thursday, April 6th, Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Rice sold 936 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $19,300.32.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Michael Rice sold 549 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $12,599.55.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $945.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

