Mike Klonne Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $738,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,610,000 after acquiring an additional 273,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after acquiring an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPEL by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in XPEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

