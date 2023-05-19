Mike Klonne Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $738,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,049.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
XPEL Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ XPEL opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.99 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price objective on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
