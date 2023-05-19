NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,006 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,247 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

