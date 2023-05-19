NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $190.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.43 and a 200-day moving average of $203.51.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

