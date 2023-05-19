Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.7 %

JWN stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

