Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oatly Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.6 %

OTLY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 44.48% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

