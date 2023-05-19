OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,338 shares of company stock worth $2,314,531 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.04.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

