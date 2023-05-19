Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.