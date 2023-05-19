ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

