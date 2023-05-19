Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

OUT stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

